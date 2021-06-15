‘We’ll look after your boys’: Community rallies after fatal

TRIBUTE: Family, friends, and the Western Australia sled dog community are in mourning after Monique Hall tragically lost her life in a car crash, while she was moving back to her home state, Queensland, with her young family. Pic: Supplied

TRIBUTE: Family, friends, and the Western Australia sled dog community are in mourning after Monique Hall tragically lost her life in a car crash, while she was moving back to her home state, Queensland, with her young family. Pic: Supplied

A mum dedicated to her two autistic sons is being remembered by friends, family and the Western Australian sled dog community as a beautiful lady taken far too soon.

Mum-of-two Monique Hall tragically lost her life in a car crash while moving back to her home state of Queensland with her young family.

GONE TOO SOON: Monique Hall and her two children Jacob and Keegan. Pic: Supplied



On June 9, the mum and avid sled dog musher had been travelling to Nanango from WA with her two boys, partner, and dogs, when the family's car rolled and crashed into a tree on the Moonie Highway on the Western Downs.

Those close to the 48-year-old were left heartbroken and shocked - Ms Hall's friend Cathy Reeves vowed to ensure the health and wellbeing of the two boys who had lost their special mum.

"All I can say I'm very speechless, feeling lost and heartbroken… such an amazing person (has) gone way too soon," Ms Reeves said in a post to her Facebook page.

"We will look after your boys, we will help and support them, we will love them like our own. We have them sweetheart I promise you," Ms Reeves vowed to her friend.

TALENTED: Monique Hall and her family were avid members of the WA Sled dog sporting community. Pic: Supplied



The WA Sleddog Sports Association said the absence of the keen musher was devastating for the whole sporting community.

"The WA mushing community are mourning the loss of this beautiful lady taken far too soon," a post to social media read.

"Monique had lived in WA for 20 years but was originally from Queensland and was returning to start a new life with her two gorgeous boys Jacob and Keegan, her dogs Hunter and Mishka, and partner.

"(She) competed at all three WA club events along with Keegan and Jacob who were very keen pee-wee mushers.

"Monique will be greatly missed by all."

HELP NEEDED: Monique Hall’s family is desperately trying to find a loving home in Queensland for her two Alaskan Malamutes, Hunter and Mishka. Pic: Supplied



Ms Hall's half sister, Jude Evans said her nephews aged six and nine would be returning to Bunbury in WA to live with their father, but the fact they would now grow up without their mum was the most difficult part of the tragedy.

"The special thing was the boys also had autism so she had it even harder than most, she loved her boys so much and the last thing she would ever do was leave them - that is the hardest part," she told Chinchilla News.

Ms Evans said the family were trying to find a home for the Alaskan Malamutes in Queensland, who were currently at Best Friends Fur Ever dog rescue in Tara.

"Unfortunately, the dogs will need to be rehomed as it will cost $2k to get them home, and the boy's dad cannot look after them as well as taking on the full time care of his children," she said.

Ms Evans said she hoped the dogs would be able to find a forever home in Queensland together, and urged interested carers to contact Tara's rescue centre on 0422 719 124.

TRIBUTE: Family, friends, and the Western Australia sled dog community are in mourning after Monique Hall tragically lost her life in a car crash, while she was moving back to her home state, Queensland, with her young family. Pic: Supplied

Although the boys, dogs, and Ms Hall's partner were in the car when it crashed at 8.50am, 8km west of Moonie, they didn't sustain any significant injuries.

Originally published as 'We'll look after your boys': Community rallies for mum killed in crash