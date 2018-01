This truck was destroyed by fire on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains.

This truck was destroyed by fire on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains.

A TRUCK has been completely destroyed by fire.

When Queensland Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains the 4WD was engulfed in flame.

Fire crews received the call just after 1.30pm.

A QFES spokesperson said the 'well involved' burning vehicle was doused with water and left with the owner.

The road was blocked while crews ensured the fire was put out safely, but has since been reopened.

This truck was destroyed by fire on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains.