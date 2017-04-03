Well done to Ipswich SES, council during floods

A MASSIVE shout out to Matthew Pinder, the Ipswich SES local controller and Amy Hartness deputy SES local controller as well as our mayor Paul Pisasale and Ipswich councillor Andrew Antoneolli for being amazing over the last week or more.

As well as the volunteers from all SES units out there doing their bit.

A shout out should also go to Ipswich City Council for maning and working hard when it came to sandbagging.

Great work.

They play a massive roll in our community and have been super prepared.

Thank you from the community of Ipswich.

HEATHER FRENCH

Yamanto