Well done on election education coverage

COMMITTED: Queensland Teachers' Union wants political party leaders to commit to funding.
COMMITTED: Queensland Teachers' Union wants political party leaders to commit to funding. RomarioIen

CONGRATULATIONS to your newspaper for highlighting the importance of education in this state election.

The Queensland Teachers' Union (QTU) represents 44,000 educators working in state schools and TAFE institutes all around the state.

Those QTU members know how vitally important a well-resourced, quality education is for the future of Queensland and its people, whether they live in metropolitan, regional or remote areas.

The QTU is not affiliated with any political party, but plays an active role in election campaigns to secure a better future for our teachers, our principals, our TAFE educators and their students.

We want political party leaders to commit to school funding that will make sure all Queensland children receive the education they deserve.

We ask that the excessive workload of our principals is addressed, particularly those who work in regional and remote areas, and that our teachers have permanent positions wherever possible to promote the stability of school communities.

We would like 70 per cent of the state's training budget to go to TAFE - the trusted public provider of vocational education and training.

The QTU is committed to enhancing and protecting public education in this state - we hope that all political candidates can show that they are equally committed.

KEVIN BATES

QTU President

Topics:  education state election 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

