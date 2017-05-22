Well done Ipswich on another amazing show

WELCOME: Mayor Paul Pisasale presents 'Miss Showgirl 'with a born in Ipswich certificate at the 2017 Ipswich Show. The heifer was born at the show in 2015.

ANOTHER successful Ipswich Show has been and gone with great crowds turning out despite a wet long weekend.

A big thanks to everyone involved, from the organisers, sponsors and supporters to the stallholders, volunteers and of course the patrons themselves.

The Ipswich Show is one of those iconic events that celebrates everything that is great about our past while looking ahead to a bright and prosperous future.

Million Paws Walk

OUR four-legged friends also braved the weekend weather at yesterday's Million Paws Walk in Limestone Park.

The annual event raised valuable funds for the RSPCA and encouraged pet owners to step out in the name of a healthy body and mind.

Goodbye, mall

THE Ipswich Mall will be farewelled in style on Sunday, June 4. The Red & White Foundation will host An Italian Affair - Ipswich's Longest Lunch from midday.

Tickets are just $99 each including a three-course feast created by Jason from Fig Jam, beers by Four Hearts Brewing and entertainment by a DJ and live band.

The event will celebrate the end of an era for the mall while raising money for the Ipswich Grammar School partner charity. For tickets visit redandwhitefoundation.com .au.

Congratulations

DIANNE Farrell marked a unique milestone with her 65th birthday, 25-year work anniversary and retirement celebration on Tuesday. A clinical nurse consultant at West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, Dianne started the Ipswich Sexual Health Service in 1992 and has dedicated much of her working life to helping people in need.

Golden day

HAPPY 50th wedding anniversary to Ian and Sandra McPhail. The Coalfalls couple celebrated with family and friends on Saturday and I was proud to catch up with them during this special time.

Jets take on PNG

SATURDAY saw the Ipswich Jets take on the PNG Hunters for Harmony Day at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The Jets played in jerseys that paid tribute to our city's proud indigenous community and the day featured a special luncheon with guest speaker, former New Zealand international Sione Faumuina.