Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Well done': Reaction to first transgender student

Anton Rose
by

OUR story yesterday detailing The Glennie School's decision to allow its first transgender student to enrol sparked a massive response.

Our Facebook post garnered hundreds of responses, and while some comments were not in favour of the decision, many lauded Glennie for its forward thinking.

The decision, however, did not go down well with families of some students at the school.

A number of our readers were quick to voice their concerns.

Some even threatened to pull their children out of the school.

The discussion then turned to some calling for a need for calm in what was a divisive debate.

Many asked for the school's decision to be respected, while some just wanted a debate without the vitriol.

One of the most recurring themes in the comments was how some views could be considered as cyber-bullying.

Topics:  editors picks news the glennie school toowoomba transgender

Toowoomba Chronicle
Developer buying major shopping complex for $30m

Developer buying major shopping complex for $30m

Mintus Properties confirmed to the QT it was involved in the purchase of the major complex.

Ipswich heritage home breaks 10-year sale record

SOLD: Helen and Dr John Jackson spent two decades restoring Booval House to its former glory.

The buyer saw the property and instantly fell in love

Vulnerable prisoners 'raped' in jail - Human Rights Watch

Female prisoners walking in the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre. A Human Rights Watch report found prisoners with disabilities are often neglected and abused.

Queensland prisons boss launches reviews into allegations

Online charity auction raising funds for families in need

Westside Community Charity Auctions are currently running their summer campaign.

Do your bit to help kids return to school stress-free

Local Partners