Well done for QT race coverage

CONGRATULATIONS to the Queensland Times for the extensive and positive coverage of the lead-up and aftermath of the 2017 Ipswich Cup.

If ever there was an example of the difference between positive, report-it-as-it-is journalism and negative sensationalism then it was seen in the aftermath of the Ipswich Cup. The Ipswich community, including media outlets such as the QT newspaper, positively support each other helping to create an event the city can be proud of.

However, other media outlets from outside of Ipswich continue to attempt to drag down the efforts of the city, perhaps enviously, as no other region comes close to the show of community spirit as displayed by the people of Ipswich.

Examples of this contradiction in reporting were:

Example 1: QT quoting Melbourne Cup winning and Globetrotting jockey Corey Brown: "It's a unique little track (Ipswich) and it is different to ride, but it is good. The upgrades (to Ipswich) will be good and if you look at the crowd they get good numbers here. If they boost the facilities, I'm sure it will only get better."

Other media sources from outside Ipswich on Corey Brown: "Its like a dance party - not a racetrack", quoted alongside a photo of a littered festival ground not even from Ipswich Cup Day.

Example 2: QT quoting one of the police officers in charge of the event: "I have been here for 14 Ipswich Cups and the 2017 version was the best behaviour I have seen with only a handful of incidents to report".

Other media sources from outside of Ipswich on the overall behavior: "The crowd got very messy at times."

The Ipswich Cup race meeting is not everyone's cup of tea. However, if 20,000 people attendwhilst attendances at other racetracks dwindle, isn't Ipswich doing well?

Thanks must go to the QT for the role played in positively supporting the famous race day, and positively growing community spirit, just as it has been for decades.

Brett Kitching