Well-deserved double ton

CRICKET: Laidley’s Chris Wilson marked his 200th first grade game in style with his team dominating Brothers at Walker Oval on Saturday.

Contesting a 40-over game due to last week’s washout, Laidley amassed 7/210.

The competition’s premier player Mick Sippel was the linchpin. He used every bit of his experience as he compiled 85 not out. Gerard Sippel also played tremendously for 44 (51), while Terry Emerson chipped in a valuable 31 not out from just 24 balls down the order.

In reply, Joel Hall stood up to post 58 (93) but he found little support as Brothers managed just 9/151.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh said both Sippels were fantastic but he reserved special praise for Gerard.

“Gerard scored a real quick 40-odd when we were really under-the-pump,” he said.

“He got us going and put the pressure back on the bowlers. Mick and Terry finished it off.”

Welsh said Wilson had been a tireless contributor to the club and its heart and soul on and off the field for many years.

“It is a huge achievement,” he said.

“It is what he does for the club. There is no one who is a better team man or club man. He just can’t do enough for the club. We would be lost without him.

“He has batted really well over the last couple of years since being given a bit of responsibility at the top of the order.

“He is also an ex-captain so he is the first person I go to when I’m looking for advice.”

Welsh congratulated Wilson and challenged him to continue on to 400.

Currently holding top standing, Laidley have the bye over the next two weeks. and Welsh said it would be interesting to see the makeup of the table at the round’s conclusion.

“We’re in a good position,” he said.

“Anything can happen when it goes to one-day, so it was a good win in the end.”