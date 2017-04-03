Well-being top priority for University staff and students

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland Springfield will highlight the importance of health and well-being at its Health and Benefits Fair this Wednesday.

A two-hour event, the Fair is aimed at raising awareness and support for the University's staff and students' personal well-being and advocating the importance of a holistic, healthy lifestyle.

Held at USQ Springfield, the event will provide staff and students the opportunity to connect with health service providers across the region.

Based around a Health and Well-being framework, the event will focus on seven areas of health including professional, emotional, social, cultural, organisational, psychological, and physical well-being.

The USQ Health and Benefits Fair is in Wednesday, April 5 from 11:30am-1:30pm.