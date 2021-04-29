‘Well-balanced’ Diggers bolster energy for two-game test

Brothers giant Jone Macilai is lining up for the Ipswich Diggers this weekend after tackling the Ipswich Jets in last weekend’s second round Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade clash at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

THE prospect of playing two tough Chairman's Challenge matches this weekend doesn't phase Ipswich Diggers coach Scott Ireland after he secured the team he wanted.

The Diggers A-Grade side is preparing to tackle Brisbane Red at 2pm on Saturday before backing up at the same time against Brisbane Blue in Sunday's clash at Acacia Ridge.

Despite that physically demanding double, Ireland was confident he had skilful footballers from the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition capable of getting the job done.

"I'm really happy with the players that have been made available,'' Ireland said.

"We've got a well-rounded team with a mix of experience and youth which will put us in good stead for the two games.''

That includes Swifts flyers Godfrey Okut and Ratu Vatuinaruku who impressed last weekend against Goodna and players with Intrust Super Cup experience like halfback Jacob Teevan.

"He (Teevan) is a great addition,'' Ireland said. "I'm really excited to see what he can do for us.''

Brothers captain Josh Leisemann has been appointed captain for the weekend.

Other on-field forward leaders like Jacob Stephan will have vital roles.

Brothers captain Josh Leisemann is leading the Ipswich Diggers this weekend. Picture: Bruce Clayton

The Ipswich Diggers have a light training run tonight before finalising preparations for the annual tournament.

Ireland was encouraged by the four previous Diggers squad sessions.

"We're going in with a bit of cohesion and a bit of camaraderie so it's good,'' said Ireland, who coached the successful Ipswich All-Stars side that won the recent Gala Day match against the Ipswich Indigenous All-Stars.

Winning Ipswich All Stars coach Scott Ireland is now working with the Ipswich Diggers. Picture: Bruce Clayton

The Diggers rivals, playing at Souths ground on Mortimer Road, Acacia Ridge this weekend, comprise players from the Brisbane Rugby League competition.

"They've got Q-Cup experience to pick from but I'm not daunted by that,'' Ireland said.

"We've got a really, really good side.''

Ireland said the Diggers had beaten Brisbane sides having been in the same situation in past years.

That included two years ago where the Diggers won their first game before falling away in the second game.

Ireland hopes this year's team learns from that.

"We've put a bit of focus on making sure that we get the energy up playing two games in a weekend but I'm confident they can do it.''

The Ipswich Diggers under-20 side open their Chairman's Challenge campaign at 7pm on Friday against Brisbane.

The Diggers U20s also play Gold Coast on Saturday at 11am.

Ipswich Diggers A Grade team: 1. Godfrey Okut, 2. Ratu Vatuinaruku, 3. Joel Hughes, 4. Jacob Cordtz, 5. Dominia Macumboy, 6. Josh Leisemann, 7. Jacob Teevan, 8. Christian Mikaele, 9. Brydan Thompson, 10. Jericho Tanuvasa, 11. Elijah Umu, 12. Jone Macilai, 13. Jacob Stephan, 14. Jake Casey, 15. Harold Mosby, 16. Sam Langbein, 17. Lachlan Vellacott, 18. Keenan Yorkston.

Ipswich Diggers under-20 team: Tyler Pholi, Jett Young, Samuel Madden, Ligi Nonoa- Hanzel, Jonny Duncan, Nick Moyer, Lachlan Williamson, Shane Tolova'a, Josh Henderson, Henry O'Donoghue, David Telea, Logan Spark, Samir Zeineddine, Casey O'Connell, Caleb Wells, Eurane Mairu, Malasia Mala, Phoenix Quinlan.