Welfare of our citizens should be the priority

RECENTLY, we heard Tony Abbott give a speech in relation to our immigration levels.

He stated that they are too high and must be reduced as they are having an adverse effect on our standard of living.

He claims immigration levels are destabilising our housing infrastructure processes and are having a severe effect on jobs and wages growth as well as affecting traffic management in our cities.

Whilst I am not a racist or an advocate for Mr Abbott, I do think he has a point but immigration is only part of the problem.

Many people are coming here due to the effects of world instability.

Many are really poor, uneducated and have little or no skills so they will not be very productive.

Many do not speak English - a process they must undertake to help them assimilate and understand our culture.

Unfortunately many of them won't pay taxes and will require welfare for a very long time.

Most of them will end up living in our already overcrowded cities in ghettos similar to the ones they have just left. Firstly, we must get away from the current political waffle and political point-scoring approach.

This will encourage large numbers of people to move away from these cities which will reduce many of the problems these cities currently face.

If this process is successful, it will provide cheaper housing and many other benefits.

Politicians must ensure that our housing, medical and social support services can cope with these increases before they are undertaken.

By approaching the problems sensibly, we can avoid undermining our current citizens in the process.

It is a noble and humanitarian action to accept these people but the welfare of our current citizens must be our first consideration.

DOUGLAS YOUNG

Silkstone

Conservative souls

warm to negativity

FOR "progressive” citizens, it is an obvious, corrosive, nationwide cacophony that is quite capable of constantly eroding the foundations of any properly functioning democracy.

But if politicians Tony Abbott and Barnaby Joyce are any example "endless, deplorable negativity” just seems to be music to the conservative soul.

It is only a question, (and by way of reply), is that you "tuning in”, Glenda Carroll, (QT 12/03)?

JAMES HILL

Redbank Plains

Lost faith in council

over dumps issue

HOW much faith does everyone else have in this council?

I have always been proud of this city but it is now becoming an embarrassment to be a part of.

I don't know how they can encourage people to come here when it is fast becoming the dump capital of Australia.

So much for the council being for the people.

They have lost my vote.

OWEN DANIELL

Ripley