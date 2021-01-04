Welfare headaches await our PM in 2021

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Once again Scott Morrison has revealed his inadequacy as a political leader.

His current strategy is reducing social security payments and Job Keeper payments to try to force people to return to work in an effort to get the economy moving again.

Does he not realise the pandemic has destroyed so many jobs that it will be much harder for people to return to work, regardless of how eager they may be?

As he reduces welfare payments he will create a sea of unemployed people with no money, and nowhere to go.

Many people will require retraining to help them start a new career.

This process will take a long time and a lot of money.

Many people will be forced back to welfare again just to survive.

Has Scott Morrison realised that he will need to severely increase taxes just so he can support the welfare bill?

Loss of jobs, retraining, and changes to career opportunities will be with us for a very long time so at this time Scott Morrison will be forced to increase welfare payments, not decrease them.

If he does not do this he will have an enormous financial problem on his hands.

His political competency will be tested, which will reveal what he is truly made of.

He will have many problems on his plate so let's hope he has the skills and competence to steer people through it.

Douglas Young

Silkstone