Welcoming atmosphere at popular, family-run Ipswich cafe

GREAT SERVICE: Prue and Verity Ireland from Wild Rose Cottage on Blackstone Rd. Rob Williams

THE delight of eating out is alive and well at the Wild Rose Cottage cafe in Newtown.

The cafe is located in a heritage-listed former corner store in a charming spot on Blackstone Rd.

Wild Rose Cottage is run by Prue and Verity Ireland and sisters Evangeline and Abigail. Mum Joanne also helps out at the new business venture.

The family have kept the same trading name as the previous business.

"We started out in April this year. It is going really well and we have had lots of support from regulars,” Prue Ireland said.

The service is warm and friendly and the atmosphere welcoming.

Diners have the option of sitting outside the front of the cafe or eating in the garden area at the rear. The comfortable lounge inside is a great place to enjoy a chat and coffee.

According to the Vend's Retail Trends and Predictions for 2018, diners choose to eat out to socialise and to soak up the atmosphere of unique places.

The report identifies diners' love of meeting together and enjoying social interaction. The Ireland girls have made this a reality.

"We have a small kitchen and make most items in-house. There are vegan products and gluten-free options available on much of the menu,” Ms Ireland said.

"Our savoury mince is actually one of our biggest-selling items. Customers can enjoy bacon and eggs, croissants, toasties and the like.”

Wild Rose Cafe has a range of slices, cakes and homemade scones. It has excellent Italian Lunardini coffee, teas and other drinks.

"It is great we can create a place where people catch up.

"We get a lot of local people coming in such as those on their way to work or out for a walk,” Ms Ireland said.

Prue started out at the cafe washing dishes when she was 17 years old and sister Verity joined her working there later on.

Wild Rose Cottage is now a joint business venture and offers breakfasts and morning and afternoon tea and lunch.

Find Wild Rose Cottage onFacebook or visit the cafe at the corner of Whitehill and Blackstone roads in Newtown.