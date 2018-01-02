Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Welcome to a very wet 2018, Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

IT WILL be the weekend before Ipswich will witness the first dry day for the new year.

More rain and storms are forecast to continue drenching the city today and tomorrow and showers are expected to persist until at least Friday.

Thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening today may be severe and with heavy falls and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures will peak at 31 degrees today and 33 on Wednesday before returning to the low 30s later in the week.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs of 32 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday.

Related Items

Topics:  bom ipswich weather new year

Ipswich Queensland Times
WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flooding warning

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flooding warning

UPDATE: THE Bureau of Meteorology has updated this afternoon's weather warning, saying heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, hail and winds.

Put the people first and say no to dumps

ENOUGH: Jim Dodrill says Cr Silver should put people first and say no to any more dumps in Ipswich.

The people of Ipswich do not want more dumps and dump fires

Property “bloodbath” in 2018: unit warning issued

High-rise apartments under construction in Brisbane. Picture: Marc Robertson.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich tipped to experience 'pain'

Grandmother returns from morning walk to find house on fire

A fire at a house on Charles Street in Brassall.

Fire victim distraught after blaze damages Ipswich home

Local Partners