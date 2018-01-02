Welcome to a very wet 2018, Ipswich

IT WILL be the weekend before Ipswich will witness the first dry day for the new year.

More rain and storms are forecast to continue drenching the city today and tomorrow and showers are expected to persist until at least Friday.

Thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening today may be severe and with heavy falls and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures will peak at 31 degrees today and 33 on Wednesday before returning to the low 30s later in the week.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs of 32 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday.