Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
The rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
Weather

Welcome relief as showers forecast for long weekend

Hugh Suffell
30th Dec 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Those who asked for rain this Christmas may have had their prayers answered as forecasts predict showers across much of the Lockyer Valley moving into the New Year.

James Thompson, meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology told the Gatton Star the heaviest falls so far had been through the Darling Downs and further north towards the Central Coast.

LOCAL NEWS: NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in 2020 

Mr Thomson said an increasing onshore flow will push more humidity and moisture towards the south east coast district which will lead to the increased chance of showers across the Lockyer Valley region in the coming days.

Overnight, locals reported having some welcome rainfall including 9.5mm being recorded at Withcott.

9.5mm was recorded by a Withcott resident overnight.
9.5mm was recorded by a Withcott resident overnight.

Moving into the weekend, Mr Thompson said there will be a lot of cloud around the region with showers bringing possible falls of up to eight millimetres by Monday.

Temperatures are also set to soar next week into the mid to high 30s that will bring with it the increased possibility of thunderstorms.

Mr Thompson said the forecast rain for the Lockyer Valley would not bring with it the flash flooding seen in other parts of the state this week.

LOCAL NEWS: Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

Overnight, parts of Queensland were soaked by a “super rare” rain event that saw the Warwick region cop 103mm in an hour.

Gatton is forecast to reach a maximum of 28C with showers likely throughout the day.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

lockyer valley weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BLAZE: Investigators on scene after fire tears through home

        Premium Content BLAZE: Investigators on scene after fire tears through home

        News Investigators are working to find the cause of the blaze

        NAMED: Everyone due to front Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone due to front Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day, the QT publishes a list of those due to appear in the Ipswich...

        Patient treated after fears of snake bite

        Premium Content Patient treated after fears of snake bite

        News A possible snake bite to the hand has landed a patient in hospital

        Patient hospitalised after crashing into parked car

        Premium Content Patient hospitalised after crashing into parked car

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of a crash in a suburb west of Ipswich