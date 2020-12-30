Welcome relief as showers forecast for long weekend

The rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

Those who asked for rain this Christmas may have had their prayers answered as forecasts predict showers across much of the Lockyer Valley moving into the New Year.

James Thompson, meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology told the Gatton Star the heaviest falls so far had been through the Darling Downs and further north towards the Central Coast.

Mr Thomson said an increasing onshore flow will push more humidity and moisture towards the south east coast district which will lead to the increased chance of showers across the Lockyer Valley region in the coming days.

Overnight, locals reported having some welcome rainfall including 9.5mm being recorded at Withcott.

Moving into the weekend, Mr Thompson said there will be a lot of cloud around the region with showers bringing possible falls of up to eight millimetres by Monday.

Temperatures are also set to soar next week into the mid to high 30s that will bring with it the increased possibility of thunderstorms.

Mr Thompson said the forecast rain for the Lockyer Valley would not bring with it the flash flooding seen in other parts of the state this week.

Overnight, parts of Queensland were soaked by a “super rare” rain event that saw the Warwick region cop 103mm in an hour.

Gatton is forecast to reach a maximum of 28C with showers likely throughout the day.

