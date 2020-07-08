Welcome change for busy school zone in Springfield

Springfield Lakes State School will get a new school zone sign. Photo by Sarah Keayes

School zones in Greater Springfield have been a point of contention for a while now with the recent axing and subsequent reinstating of a school zone outside St Augustine College.

However, in some good news for the area, one Springfield school will be getting a much needed upgrade to it’s school zone signs after being identified as a high traffic area.

Springfield Lakes State School is one of a hundred schools across the state that will receive solar-powered school zone signs in 20-2021.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said plans were being finalised for flashing school zone signs to be installed on Springfield Lakes Boulevard in the 2020–21 financial year.

“Significant planning goes into ensuring the signs are delivered to where they’ll be most effective, benefiting school communities,” she said.

“The Department of Transport and Main Roads undertakes a detailed risk analysis to determine the school zones to receive the flashing signs.

“The process includes consideration of local issues and problem areas raised by schools and communities.”

Priority is given to school zones with a high level of vehicle and pedestrian traffic, higher speed limits, or visibility problems and crash history.

The roads outside Springfield Lakes State School have been known to be quite congested during school drop off and pick up times, making the new flashing sign a welcome addition.

“As any parent or caregiver would know, kids can behave unpredictably on and around roads,” Mrs Mullen said.

“School zones play an important role in actively reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly.

“The 1000 milestone is a testament to the Palaszczuk Government’s ongoing commitment to providing safe road environments for our children as they travel to and from school.”