Weis factory worker shares fond memories of iconic brand

Stewart Eddie had mixed emotions as the final Weis bar rolled off the production line, marking the closure of the iconic ice cream's Toowoomba production facility.

Mr Eddie, the R and D manager, has worked for the company for more than a decade, returning from interstate employment to take up a position at the factory.

A born-and-bred Toowoomba resident, his vivid memories of the brand stretch back to his time growing up in the city.

"As a young fella growing up in Toowoomba, there was nothing better than pulling a Weis bar out of the freezer," Mr Eddie said.

"I remember driving past the factory as a young fella in the car and seeing the horses playing in the back paddock.

"For me personally to journey all the way around the eastern part of Australia and then back home to Toowoomba and home to Weis was special."

Mr Eddie was one of 62 employees remaining at the factory prior to yesterday's closure.

Unilever's shock decision to shutter the factory was made in December 2019, with production of the Toowoomba icon moving to New South Wales.

Speaking to The Chronicle on the Toowoomba factory's final day of operation, he called its closure the "end of an era".

"I think the way I would say it is that it was a difficult day when the announcement was made," Mr Eddie said.

"But our mission was really clear. We needed to make sure that we landed Weis production in Sydney at the same standard as we make as Toowoomba."

Mr Eddie said the best part of working at the Weis factory had been the people.

"We've worked as a team, and we have each other's back," he said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities that I've had to work in a place with such dedicated and loyal staff."

Originally published as Weis factory worker shares fond memories of iconic city brand