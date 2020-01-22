Weirdest roadside assistance call-outs

Australia’s roadside assistance crews attended hundreds of thousands of call outs every year. And more than a few of them have nothing to do with car trouble.

Australia’s roadside assistance crews attended hundreds of thousands of call outs every year. And more than a few of them have nothing to do with car trouble.

Roadside assistance crews have seen it all when it comes to motoring disasters and one insurance company has decided to share its weirdest call-outs.

Allianz Insurance's roadside assistance crews attend more than 200,000 incidents every year, including more than 35,000 over the busy summer holidays.

While the majority of call-outs are for common problems - batteries, flat tyres and keys left in cars - more than a few involve animals.

Flat batteries are one of the main reasons for roadside assistance call outs.

One couple called for assistance after discovering mid-way through their road trip that a snake was hiding behind the car's dashboard. Snakes are often attracted to the hidey-holes behind the engine which is dark and warm.

Another technician found a lost kitten sleeping behind the stereo after its new owner couldn't find the pint-sized pet on the way to its new home. The technician had to remove the entire dashboard to find and retrieve the kitten, which was blissfully unaware of all the fuss.

Snakes are known to find their way into cars as they search out the heat from engines. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

Dog owners don't get off easy either. One playful pup managed to lock himself in the car. This sounds like an easy fix but the excited dog thought it was all a game and kept pressing the central lock button every time the technician unlocked the car.

But it isn't just animals that require the assistance of the roadside crews, even former Prime Minister's need a helping hand every now again. One technician recalls getting called out to help Kevin Rudd.

If you're hitting the road this long weekend there are some important tips to help you avoid a horror weekend away.

Animals locked in cars are another reason for roadside assistance call outs.

NRMA Roadside Assistance's Hany Salib told News Corp previously being prepared was always the best advice.

"If you're unsure of your battery health you can give us a call before you hit the road and one of our patrols will come and check it for you, and replace it on the spot if need be," he said.

"Also make sure you've checked your tyre pressure, lubricant and cooling systems before your journey and pack safely."

Tyres should be the number one item on your checklist, as they are your cars only point of contact with the road.

Bald or well worn tyres will increase your stopping distances, reduce your grip and give you less control of your car, especially in the wet.