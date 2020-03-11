Weirdest GoFundMe pages asking for your money

The weirdest reasons Ipswich people are asking you to hand over your money.

DONATIONS website GoFundMe has been a resourceful platform to raise funds for a wide range of reasons since its inception in 2010.

Health issues, funerals and emergencies are just some of the main reasons people create pages to express their need for help - but some are a little more bizarre.

Here is eight of the weirdest reasons Ipswich fundraisers have been set up:

HELP MY FRIEND AND I BUILD A PYRAMID

Who doesn't want a pyramid? Aidan and his mate are looking for $5 million so they can build Ipswich its very own in their backyard.

"We're going to employ all donators as willing volunteers to help build this pyramid so if you've got a spare year or two depending on the amount of money donated, no problem in you giving us some cash," the page said.

Aidan and his pal allegedly have a backyard that would be perfect for a pyramid. Source: GoFundMe

I WANT MY BODY TO BE SHOT INTO A BLACK HOLE

Some people are just out of this world.

For Michael, he feels like he may finally find his home if his body is catapulted into a black hole after he dies.

Apparently it's cheaper to get thrown into a black hole than it is to build a pyramid? Who knew.

Michael is looking for $1 million.

FINE RAISING FOR PENO

If you do the crime, post on GoFundMe to help pay the fine!

Good ol' 'Peno' decided to part with their rubbish in the Tallebudgera car park and copped a $1334 fine, so their pals are trying to raise enough money to pay off the fine and then some so they can "compensate" him for his troubles.

"BRUH"

Just like the title of this one, 'Krispy Kupkake' kept their ad short and sweet. They need just $100 so they can buy a new phone to make memes easier.

HELP ME POSE AMONGST THE BOURGEOISIE

Bourgeoisie - Noun

"The middle class, typically with reference to its perceived materialistic values or conventional attitudes."

Translation: They want $100,000 for a smart watch.

One GoFundMe page is asking for people to donate so they can buy a smart watch. Photo: David Caird

"THIS IS A POOR MANS LUX"

Shane explains it pretty well himself:

"I would like to buy myself a dirty Lux and get rid of my Nav," he said.

"Every time I hop into my Nav , I think to myself 'this is a poor mans Lux'.

"Let's change that. Let's fundraise some money so I can rock up to my destination spittin' diesel."

PC POTATO COMPUTER

Steve is looking to upgrade his 'potato' computer after his friend bought him the new Call of Duty.

"My computer kind of attempts to begin thinking about the possibility of perhaps beginning the process of considering starting the series of events necessary for me to play it with him but it never goes well," the page said.

This is the image attached to Steve's GoFundMe page.

"I'M GONNA BE REAL"

Connor is telling it how it is, explaining how he needs a gaming monitor so he can start playing competatively.

He took his page one step further and attached a video to show off his skills.

"Watch the clip, imagine how much better i'd be if I had a monitor," he said.

He is looking for $1000 for his endeavours.

It is up to reader discretion if they choose to donate to these pages.

