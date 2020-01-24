Menu
Pets & Animals

Weird spot this snake slithered out of

by Thomas Morgan
24th Jan 2020 6:57 PM
A SNAKE has had a close shave south of Brisbane, turning on a paper shredder it was slithering out of.

Office workers in Logan Central were first alerted to the presence of the common tree snake when they heard their shredder mysteriously turn on.

Snake catcher Bryce Lockett said the snake, who has since been named Shredda, probably wound up in the shredder looking for food.

Shredda the snake found himself in an uncomfortable position, after shaving part of his tail off while slithering out of a paper shredder. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.
Mr Lockett said Shredda first ran into trouble when he tried to slither out of the machine and accidentally triggered the shredder's on-button.

"Lucky someone saw it happen," he said. "They heard the shredder turn on."

"It's definitely something you don't get everyday," the snake catcher of eight years said.

While Shredda was injured in the ordeal, only the tip of his tail was damaged.

"The snake will be perfectly fine," he said.

Shredda sustained a damaged tail, but thankfully the paper shredder didn’t stay on long enough to hurt the rest of his body. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.
"The vets will just trim his tail and seal it up, and then he'll be perfectly fine to be released when it's all healed up."

Mr Lockett said he took Shredda to a local snake specialist vet where the cold-blooded creature would make a full recovery.



