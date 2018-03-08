Menu
The Duchess of Cambridge has a set of rules to follow when giving birth. Picture: MEGA.
Celebrity

Birthing rules Kate must follow

by Sarah Barns
8th Mar 2018 2:42 PM

SHE'S set to welcome her third child next month.

And, the Duchess of Cambridge has to follow a bizarre set of birthing rules in order to adhere to tradition, according to The Sun.

The royal family has a set of customs they follow when any baby is born - including who the first person to be told the news is.

Other practices dictate who is allowed in the birthing room and how the birth is announced to the British public.

1. The Queen has to be the first to know

The Queen must be told a child has been born into the royal family before the news is announced publicly.

It's reported that Prince William rang his grandmother on an encrypted phone when Prince George was born.

The Queen must be the first to know when a baby is born. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas.
Traditionally, the announcement has always been on an easel outside Buckingham Palace.

Kate and William broke this protocol and announced it on Twitter with Prince George.

2. The town crier announces the news to the public

Town crier Tony Appleton announced the births of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This custom harks back to medieval times when people couldn't read or write.

3. Home births are preferred

As is tradition, the Queen gave birth of all of her children in Buckingham Palace.

Princess Diana broke this rule and gave birth to sons Prince Harry and Prince William at London's St. Mary's Hospital in the private Lindo Wing.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge with Prince George when he was born. Picture: Michael Middleton.
Kate had her first two children at this hospital but is believed to be delivering her third baby at home in Kensington Palace.

4. Dads are banned from the birthing room

Giving birth is considered a female-only event and fathers are not allowed in the delivery room.

This rule is believed to have been relaxed after the birth of Prince Charles.

5. Midwives are sworn to secrecy

Midwives are not allowed to disclose any information about the birth.

It's thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

"Be courageous and always believe in yourself"

