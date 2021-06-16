Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Weird new way you could be vaccinated

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

A nasal spray that “attacks” Covid-19 could soon be an alternative form of vaccine protection against the virus.

Brisbane researchers from the Nucleus Network are seeking 60 volunteers to participate in a groundbreaking study.

“The goal of the study is to determine the safety of the vaccine and measure how strongly it triggers the body’s immune response,” the Nucleus Network explains on its website.

“Blood samples will be taken to assess whether there are antibodies to the vaccine and whether this response will protect you from getting infected with coronavirus in the future.”

The researchers say participants will not be exposed to or infected with the virus.

“If you have already received a Covid-19 vaccine you are not suitable for this study,” they said.

Dr Paul Griffin from the Nucleus Network said the aim was to “attack the virus as it enters”.

“Some will receive it via a more traditional route in the arm, so in a muscle in the arm, and some will receive the vaccine intra-nasally,” he told 9 News.

Other vaccines mostly protect against developing severe symptoms of Covid-19, but this one has been designed to prevent infection.

“If we give a vaccine that generates a strong immune response, that’s given intra-nasally, and reduces the chances of people getting infected, then that will certainly help us control the pandemic,” Dr Griffin said.

“If all goes according to plan and it proves as safe and successful as we think, then this vaccine will also go through the different stages of clinical trials fairly quickly, and so it might be something that’s available in a year or two.”

The trial has been approved by an independent ethics committee and participants will be paid.

Originally published as Weird new way you could be vaccinated

Just In

    Boost to minimum wage

    Boost to minimum wage
    • 16th Jun 2021 4:06 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters...

        News Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a triple treat of matches to be livestreamed, but there’s also live coverage of key Langer reserves and Walters Cup...

        Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over ‘lagging’ repairs

        Premium Content Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over ‘lagging’ repairs

        News The damage bill for the storms, which caused havoc and huge damage to properties in...

        How to ensure a smooth transition to our new site

        How to ensure a smooth transition to our new site

        News Just days left to make switch to our new platform much easier

        Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

        Premium Content Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

        Crime Russell Gordon Haig Mathews in Ipswich court for alleged stalking