Seren and Isabella Lewis with the Ipswich Libraries float.
Seren and Isabella Lewis with the Ipswich Libraries float.
Weird and wonderful array will be a team effort

9th Apr 2019 12:08 AM
FINAL preparations are under way on the weird and wonderful array of giant lanterns and floats that will brighten up Ipswich in this Saturday's Parade of Light.

The annual Ipswich Festival street parade will wind its way through the CBD at 6pm, featuring bands and roving entertainers in addition to the colourful floats.

Adhering to this year's theme of "Our Backyard”, the Ipswich Libraries entry has enlisted the help of local artists and the community to help assemble a huge nest, bird wings and beaks and egg lanterns.

The library has hosted a series of workshops to make the various parts of the costumes for the parade.

Free drop-in nest building workshops will be held each day this week until Thursday, with artist Kate den Otter building the giant nest that will form the centrepiece of the Libraries' float.

