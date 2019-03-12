Superman, Bollywood star, pool guy... Palmer’s wacky world

THE ranks of Clive Palmer's new federal political team are bolstered by a Bollywood actor, a pool cleaning salesman who wants to depose the Chinese president and a retired engineer who brags that none of his children were vaccinated.

Welcome to the United Australia Party, home of the weird and wacky political aspirants standing for New South Wales seats at the upcoming federal election.

Pool cleaning chemicals salesman Marcus Versace, who will run for the seat of Bradfield UAP in Sydney's upper north shore, has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to "surrender" or be "removed" and labelled US President Donald Trump "stupid" and "corrupt".

‘Have I got some candidates for you’.... Clive Palmer. Picture: Stewart McLean

"This reiterates my concerns with China's President for Life Xi - the Chinese communist party is a direct threat and must be removed," he said during an online rant in January.

"China should surrender to the Chinese of Taiwan who are the rightful democratic leaders for China."

Mr Versace - who describes himself on social media as "stable, intelligent (and) worldly" - also took a swipe at Mr Trump after the Republicans lost the house to the Democrats at last year's midterms.

"The democrats have won the US House of Representatives on good policies, a constituency tired of an abrasive incompetent President that is stupid, corrupt and the worst ever - Go after Donald Trump and hit him with US Law," he wrote online in November, shortly after the midterms.

THE CHILD ACTOR... Bryan Wiseman is contesting the seat of Cook.

In the seat of Paterson voters will be seeing double with UAP Senate hopeful Brian Burston's twin brother Graham Burston appearing on the ballot for the same party.

Brian Burston spectacularly quit One Nation last year to join the UAP and more recently made headlines after he smeared blood on a door in Parliament House after getting in a fight with James Ashby, but his little-known twin has kept out of the limelight by running a small drafting business in Geta.

Mr Palmer has also recruited at two veteran actors, former Home And Away thespian Bryan Wiseman in the seat of Cook and Bollywood actor Ganesh Loke who will contest Parramatta.

Mr Loke played the lead role of hero soldier "Major Ganesh" - a character who shares his name - in the 2017 Indian action film he wrote called "Shoor Aamhi Sardaar".

THE MOVIE MAN.... Bollywood star Ganesh Loke is running in Parramatta.

THE POOL CLEANER...Marcus Versace in contesting Bradfield.

The UAP's Blaxland candidate Nadeem Ashraf is also a fan of role-playing and is featured in a Superman costume on his Facebook page profile pciture.

In the seat of Cowder on the Mid North Coast the UAP is running candidate Lex Stewart who has doubts that the absence of "smallpox, diphtheria, polio (or) measles" is linked to vaccines.

"In regard to vaccinations, as far as I can see, there has never been a scientific study that shows that the non-zero risk of damage, even death, to my child is outweighed by the benefit to society," he wrote on his Facebook page in 2017.

THE ANTI-VAXER.... Lex Stewart is running in Cowper.

"None of my children were vaccinated, simply because I always asked for the scientific data on the benefits vs the non-zero risk of damage to my child before I would consent to the vaccination. For 35 years all that I ever received from schools, Doctors, Health Depts was bluster and waffle"

Mr Versace defended his comments about the Chinese leader saying "any dictator is a dictator and that's just who they are".

When asked why he wasn't a fan of President Trump he said "Who is a fan of Mr Trump?".

"I want the people of Bradfield to know I will work for them and review my policies after meeting them and hearing their concerns," he said.