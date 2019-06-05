Weir bridge will have highest level of flood immunity

Seqwater has revealed a plan to build a new vehicle bridge across the Brisbane River at Mt Crosby Weir

STRANDED drivers or even just those out for sports events will have it easier when crossing the Brisbane River at Mt Crosby come 2021.

The Seqwater historic bridge and water plant is designed to reduce flood risks to critical water infrastructure while celebrating the area's rich cultural heritage.

In the $30 million plan includes the construction of a substation, a community facility, refurbishment, an access road and turning the existing weir bridge into sole bicycle and pedestrian use.

After being put on notice in parliament by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Dr Anthony Lynham revealed construction will begin mid-2020 and will be complete by mid 2021.

"The bridge is a part of a major upgrade to the historic Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant precinct and will have the highest level of flood immunity of all bridges below Wivenhoe Dam,” he said.

"It will allow access for heavy vehicles, such as school buses, and will provide greater flood resilience than the existing weir bridge.

"Upon completion of the business case and planning approvals, it is anticipated that construction will commence in mid-2020 and will be complete by mid-2021.

"The proposed new bridge across the Brisbane River at Mt Crosby will provide significant benefits to Ipswich West constituents,” he said.

"The bridge is being designed to accommodate vehicles up to 43 tonnes, which equates to a semi-trailer or a large school bus.

"I am advised the existing weir bridge recently had a five-tonne weight restriction placed on it which does not allow for heavy vehicles such as school buses, to cross during flood events.

"The new bridge will provide certainty of access for school buses and to the residents of Mt Crosby, Karana Downs and Lake Manchester during such events.”

The new bridge will be 190m long, 9m wide and will be constructed 15m downstream of the river.

Mr Madden also enquired about the long-term responsibility of maintenance of the bridge however Dr Lynham did not respond.