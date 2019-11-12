Menu
Weightlifter eyes mystical 200kg

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
12th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
FOR Ipswich masters weightlifter Steven Graham a total of 200kg for the clean and jerk represents an elusive yet achievable mark.

His personal best stands at 195kg.

The mark set at the combined Pacific Rim and Oceania Championships at the Gold Coast in June is the Commonwealth record for the men’s 45-49-year-old 73kg class.

The feat came as a complete surprise to Graham, who did not realise he had broken the record until his daughter had done some research.

“I was rapt,” he said.

“I was so happy to win.

“To have broken an international record blew my mind.

“It was beyond anything I could ever think of. I’m very proud.”

The record lift included an 80kg snatch and a 115kg clean and jerk.

With nothing to lose, the Ipswich Weightlifting Club member made an unsuccessful attempt at a 120 clean and jerk for a total of 200kg.

“I missed it but the job was done,” he said.

“But I am only five kilograms off the magical 200kg, so who knows what will happen this year.”

Given his rate of improvement since taking up the sport three years ago, it is only a matter of time before he breaks new ground in the class.

