‘Weeks’ to test alleged drugs haul

by Lea Emery
16th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
POLICE are expected to take at least 10 weeks to test the drugs allegedly found in the home of a leading Gold Coast obstetrician.

Ashraf Hanafy, 57, was allegedly found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27 and a half ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home after a police search on June 15.

He faces multiple drugs charges in the Southport Magistrates Court including possessing dangerous drugs and driving while affected by drugs.

The doctor is one of the country's leading obstetricians and was researching uterus transplants.

Hanafy was not required to appear in court today when the drug matter was heard.

Prosecutor Michelle Hassar told the court the drugs were sent for analysis on June 26.

No target date has been given for the results of the analysis but it is expected to take at least 10 weeks.

Magistrate Kerry Magee adjourned the matter to September 24 so the drug testing could be completed.

Earlier this month the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency suspended Hanafy's medical registration.

Hanafy has lost his privileges at John Flynn Hospital and was also suspended from teaching duties at Bond University.

