WEEKLY REWIND: The top Ipswich headlines you may have missed

IT’S been a big week in Ipswich, but we know it can sometimes be hard to keep up with all that’s happening in our region.

Here’s a list of some of the big stories that broke this week to help you catch up, before getting stuck back into the work week.

On Monday, former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller spoke out against a proposed waste-to-energy plant, saying it could be enough to bring her out of retirement.

Miller: incinerator issues could bring me back to politics

Jo-Ann Miller during her time in state parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

“The people of Ipswich need to vote to save their own health, to save their own way of life and to save the environment in the October election,’’ she said. Read more.

The State Government says its declaration of a controversial waste to energy plant as a co-ordinated project will result in rigorous assessment before it is given the green light. Read more.

We also explored what the future might look like for the Ripley Town Centre.

Vision for $1.5 billion Ipswich community outlined

Artist impression of Ripley Town Centre masterplanned community.

In a document released by Sekisui House Australia, some of the finer details proposed for the massive $1.5 billion development in one of Australia’s major growth areas are examined. Read more.

Tuesday was a big day for the city with the new Ipswich City Council handing down its first budget.

REVEALED: How much extra you’ll pay in rates

Cr Marnie Doyle.

Ipswich residents were told they will need to “share the burden” during tough economic times, compounded by the millions “squandered away” by the previous council. Read more.

On Wednesday, a man accused of violently shaking a baby boy was refused bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Baby left with ‘brain injury’ after man allegedly shook him

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

A baby that police allege was shaken violently by his mother’s boyfriend is likely to have sustained permanent brain damage, an Ipswich court heard on Wednesday. Read more.

Thursday was another big day for Ipswich City Council with the launch of the Transparency and Integrity Hub, the first of its kind in Australia.

REVEALED: Where council’s millions have been spent

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Ipswich residents can now access Ipswich City Council’s financial information at the click of a button, as a new platform reveals how millions of dollars of ratepayers money has been spent over the years. Read more.

There was also some welcomed news with talks of a major call centre bringing hundreds of jobs to Springfield.

Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

GE Building, Springfield. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP Image

More than 700 jobs are on offer in Springfield with news a tax office contractor will operate a massive call centre. Read more.

Tragedy struck at the end of the week when a Raceview man lost his life in a fatal crash at a busy Ipswich Intersection.

His mother spoke to the QT about horrific moment she learned of her son’s death.

Horror moment mum heard of son’s fatal car crash

Daryl Levien

Raceview resident, Daryl Levien, 36, died after his car clipped another vehicle and crashed onto its roof on Thursday afternoon, about 12.50pm. Read more.

The weekend, we received some good news with Vinnies launching a new store in Karalee.

Why Vinnies chose Ipswich suburb for new venture

The redevelopment of the Karalee Shopping Village is nearing completion.

Vinnies Western Diocese executive officer Liz Ward said the new shop will sell ladieswear, men’s and children’s wear, bags, shoes and accessories as well as a selection of homewares, linen and books. Read more.