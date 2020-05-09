Menu
Enjoy the warm weather for Mother's Day before it begins to cool off next week.
WEEKEND WEATHER: What you can expect on Mother's Day

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
9th May 2020 4:00 AM
MAKE the most of the weekend by going for a stroll and taking in the warm weather, as it looks like cooler days begin setting in next week.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and minimum of 13.

Mother's Day is looking promising for those planning to treat mum to a picnic, as it should be mostly sunny with a maximum of 30 degrees.

Be sure to have a backup plan if you want to go out later tomorrow as there is a slight chance of a shower heading into the evening.

Minimum temperatures will start to drop below 10 degrees at the beginning of next week so if you're planning to pick up some warmer pyjamas or a new doona you might want to buy it now.

