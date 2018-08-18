Weekend weather warnings for dry and windy conditions

CONTINUED dry and windy conditions are forecast in Ipswich over the weekend.

Emergency services are on high alert following multiple bush fires in the Ipswich area since the weekend and with more ideal bush fire conditions expected today and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn tomorrow in particular will have gusty westerly winds up to 30km/h during the morning.

Temperatures will range between 5C and 29C, warming up overnight to between 7C and 23C tomorrow.

On Monday, temperatures in Ipswich will cool off significantly, dropping down to 3C overnight and 22C during the day, while Tuesday morning will be even cooler, between 1C and 25C.

Dry and sunny conditions are forecastuntil at least Thursday. Rural Fire Service (RFS) area director Kaye Healing said current dry conditions meant even the smallest fire had the potential to spread quickly.

"Machinery such as tractors can start grass fires, so anyone undertaking work around their property needs to do so with extreme caution," Ms Healing said.