Weekend weather forecast: winter rain

MORE rain is on the radar in Ipswich today, bringing in a cloudy and wet weekend.

A possible light shower is expected later in the day today with more showers due to develop by Sunday.

Cloud cover will help keep temperatures above or in line with average for this time of year, with maximums today topping 23C, warming up to 24C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Overnight minimums will also be warmer than what the city has become used to this season, dropping down to 10C on Saturday and 8C on Sunday.

Right on cue! The rain is starting to clear to the north in #SEQ. A bit of sunshine is in store for this afternoon, with just one or two showers lingering around. Check your forecast here: https://t.co/qgbRFWvAsT pic.twitter.com/tf0b9Yz5c1 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 7, 2018

Normally in June, minimum average temperatures reach 8.2C and day time maximums 21.5C.

Overnight on Friday, temperatures reached a minimum of 8.7C and increased to 10.7C by 5am.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon while there is a medium chance of showers in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

On the weekend, temperatures in Gatton will range between 9C and 25C with partly cloudy conditions, between 7C and 24C in Boonah with the slight chance of a shower on Sunday and in Springfield weekend temperatures will drop as low as 9C overnight.