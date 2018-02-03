Rail services across Qld to be cut during Games

Half-hourly weekend services are expected to be cut back to hourly services everywhere but the Gold Coast line for the Commonwealth Games.

Half-hourly weekend services are expected to be cut back to hourly services everywhere but the Gold Coast line for the Commonwealth Games.

RAIL services will be slashed to every hour on weekends across the southeast Queensland network to deliver a promised high-frequency timetable to Commonwealth Games venues.

The timetable, expected to be announced in coming days, is understood to involve cutting half-hourly weekend services to hourly services everywhere but the Gold Coast line.

It would free-up scarce train drivers so Gold Coast services could arrive at station platforms every 15 minutes during the April 4-15 event.

The Palaszczuk Government last year announced plans for 10-minute services on the line, but that idea is believed to have been crushed by line capacity limitations.

Transport sources have told The Courier-Mail Queensland Rail will instead raid weekend services across the network to find enough drivers to deal with the extra demand created by event-goers.

It comes amid slow progress in getting new drivers behind the controls following the "Rail Fail" network paralysis that struck in October 2016 when a well-hidden driver shortage boiled over.

Queensland Rail has been under ongoing pressure to restore a full timetable ever since.

The hourly weekend services planned during the Games mirror cutbacks under the much-scorned summer timetable over Christmas.

Rail Back on Track commuter advocate Robert Dow said the Games timetable cutbacks

failed commuters and could discourage Games event-goers from using public transport.

That could result in more cars on gridlocked roads.

"Unfortunately we think this is turning into not only a national embarrassment, but a global embarrassment," Mr Dow said yesterday.

"There will be a lot of people travelling on weekends and we don't think there will be enough capacity.

"It will also make it very difficult for people to connect into the Gold Coast line.

"We are having problems with train fleet reliability and certainly a hiccup could mean waiting up to two hours for a train."

QR is believed to have previously considered shutting down branch lines during the event and replacing them with buses, but is believed to have abandoned the option.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last year told Parliament "the Minister for Transport has advised me categorically that there would be no line closures" during the Games.