Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

IPSWICH Relay for Life team Aussies Against Cancer hosted a massive golf day fundraiser on Sunday in preparation for the May 25 marathon.

More than 30 teams and 132 players got involved in the golf fun at the Sandy Gallop, driving towards a big fundraising total.

Aussies Against Cancer has been involved in the Ipswich Relay for Life for many years, raising thousands of dollars for the Queensland Cancer Council in the process.

Team representative Tarana Cruice said there would also be a high tea ahead of the big relay at Limestone Park.