Weekend heat relief with welcome rain in Ipswich

IPSWICH is in line for a reprieve from the record breaking hit that plagued the region over the past week, and firefighters couldn't be happier.

The north-westerly winds that pushed the mercury past the 40-degree mark on Thursday started to turn late yesterday and things will cool down dramatically looking into next week.

In another positive for the tinder dry region, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a chance of showers over the coming days, although at this stage there won't be any significant rain in any of it.

Forecasters expect up to 30mm to fall across the region on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures dropping to the low 20s.

It will still be warm and sunny to start the weekend on Saturday with tops of 33 degrees but with some welcome relief in the order of 21 and 22 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

It's good news for fire crews who were battling a fire at Glen Esk, south of Esk, a day after it broke out near the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

Close to 20 crews were on scene late on Friday and the fire was contained.