Fine weekend on the cards as clouds part

IN A first for the new year, the weekend is going to be warm, sunny and not sticky.

After weeks of intermittent showers, isolated thunderstorms and hot, sticky days and night, the rain has dried up and the sun has come out.

Temperatures will stick in the low to mid 30s on the weekend, only slightly above the January maximum average of 31 degrees, but in some positive news, a lack of moisture in the air means the humidity has also dried up.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said a dry air mass was heading to Ipswich from the south, increasing daytime maximum temperatures slightly but eliminating the humidity that has plagued the city for weeks.

"Conditions are clearing slightly so it should be a little less muggy over the next week," he said.

"There is a slightly dry air mass moving from down south with tops of 32 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday.

"It will be a less muggy and a little bit more tolerable.

High Temps and Strong Winds means increased Fire Danger Rating over parts of southern #Australia today & tomorrow. Which #warnings are active near you? Check https://t.co/qm1nYhUSO4 pic.twitter.com/AavxuRUX0j — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 4, 2018

"Over the weekend and into next week there will be a real run of clear days. It has been pretty stormy the last couple of weeks but there will be some blue sky for the first part of next week at least to Wednesday.

"It will be much more tolerable with the lower moisture levels in the air."

Temperatures will decrease slightly to 33 degrees on Monday before peaking at 35 on Tuesday which is expected to be the hottest for the week.

Maximums will drop back to the low 30s later in the week.