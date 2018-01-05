Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fine weekend on the cards as clouds part

Emma Clarke
by

IN A first for the new year, the weekend is going to be warm, sunny and not sticky.

After weeks of intermittent showers, isolated thunderstorms and hot, sticky days and night, the rain has dried up and the sun has come out.

Temperatures will stick in the low to mid 30s on the weekend, only slightly above the January maximum average of 31 degrees, but in some positive news, a lack of moisture in the air means the humidity has also dried up.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said a dry air mass was heading to Ipswich from the south, increasing daytime maximum temperatures slightly but eliminating the humidity that has plagued the city for weeks.

"Conditions are clearing slightly so it should be a little less muggy over the next week," he said.

"There is a slightly dry air mass moving from down south with tops of 32 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday.

"It will be a less muggy and a little bit more tolerable.

"Over the weekend and into next week there will be a real run of clear days. It has been pretty stormy the last couple of weeks but there will be some blue sky for the first part of next week at least to Wednesday.

"It will be much more tolerable with the lower moisture levels in the air."

Temperatures will decrease slightly to 33 degrees on Monday before peaking at 35 on Tuesday which is expected to be the hottest for the week.

Maximums will drop back to the low 30s later in the week.

Related Items

Topics:  bom heat wave ipswich weather new year summer

Ipswich Queensland Times
Rider in near-miss with garbage truck

Rider in near-miss with garbage truck

Trail bike riders upsetting Goodna residents.

Final distribution relocates Brisbane suburbs into Ipswich

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Shayne Neumann will take responsibility for the Brisbane suburbs.

Things to do this weekend

Start your engines Built for Speed is back! Thrills, spills and awesome crashes are guaranteed!

What's on in Ipswich

Shark in the lake or a whole lot of bull?

DA-DUM, DA-DUM: Is there a bull shark in Wivenhoe Dam or was it just a big lungfish?

Authorities pour cold water on shark claims.

Local Partners