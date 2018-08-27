Menu
Weekend falls don’t break dry spell

27th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

RAIN soaked the region across the weekend but it was far from enough to break the crippling dry.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology 2.6mm of rain fell in Ipswich on Sunday.

There were isolated reports of heavy rain on Friday night, including at Brookwater.

Despite the rain Queensland farmers say more needs to fall.

For the rest of the week Ipswich is expected to bathe in sunshine, with temperatures expected to top 30C on Friday.

You can donate to the drought appeal by visiting qlddroughtappeal.com.au or buyabale.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

