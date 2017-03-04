Weekend could be a wet one

THE three drops of rain that fell over Ipswich this morning may be an indicator for what to expect for the rest of the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict a reasonable chance for rain both today and tomorrow with an even better chance of storms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

BOM forecaster David Bernard said temperatures were set to peak at 33 and 32 degrees today and tomorrow.

"Weather wise there is a reasonable chance of showers both days, 70 or 80% and just to start the weekend we do have some showers on the radar just to the south of Ipswich and also out to the Lockyer Valley so that's a good indication we'll at least see some showers around," he said.

"The other thing we're forecasting the prospect of some storms this afternoon and evening and probably a better chance of some storms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

"We are indicating that tomorrow could be a day we see a few warning out for storms, there's an upper level trough to the south east which is often a weather situation that does lead to severe storms."

Mr Bernard said storms would be on the move which meant damaging wind gusts were the more likely element over heavy rain.

"We can't rule out heavy rain but usually for really heavy falls you need stationary thunder storms and tomorrow doesn't look like one of those," he said.

Weekend temps

Top of 33 today and 32 on Sunday

Minimum of 21 on Sunday and 20 on Monday