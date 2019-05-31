Grieving family’s plea after week of horror on our roads

A GOLD COAST family whose loving little girl was killed in a car crash on her way to a netball carnival has made a heartfelt plea for calm on Queensland roads after a horror week.

Today marks Fatality Free Friday - an annual event aimed to ensuring no one dies on a road in Australia for an entire day.

But it comes off the back of the worst week for fatal crashes in Queensland so far this year, after 11 people - including six children - died between Monday and Thursday. Olivia's parents Tegan and Tim have taken the opportunity to speak out about the carnage, in the hope it will save lives.

"Think about your kids," Olivia's parents Tegan and Tim said exclusively to The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"Often we push ourselves as drivers to be at that netball game on time or get the kids to the next school event or birthday party.

"Our message to road users is you are human, sometimes you might be late, you are parents, and sometimes you can't be superman."

Olivia's teacher Leona Pauline Paraha, 69 was sentenced to five months' imprisonment wholly suspended on Wednesday with an operational period of two years.

She also was disqualified her from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

But the pain of not being able to see and hold their little girl again haunts Tegan and Tim every day.

"We find it very difficult to trust any other driver to drive our children in their cars," the pair said in a statement.

"We are more alert to the driving habits of others around us along with our own.

"We have flashbacks, ­visions and constant nightmares about the events of the day or just car crashes in general," they said.