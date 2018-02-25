Week-long celebration of the performing arts at Easter

ON SONG: Ipswich will host the 125th Queensland Eisteddfod over the Easter long weekend in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

IPSWICH is honoured to be the host city for the 125th Queensland Eisteddfod to be held over the Easter long weekend in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

It is a week-long celebration of the performing arts and, each Easter, the Queensland Eisteddfod is hosted by a different major Queensland city.

The eisteddfod generally features a wide program of choral, vocal, instrumental, and speech and drama sections.

It may also include dance, art and/or literature sections. It appears it is the only eisteddfod in southern Queensland to feature adult choral sections.

President of the Eisteddfod Council of Queensland George Hogg said that 125 years of continuing support of the arts is an enviable achievement.

"It is appropriate to pay a deep-felt tribute to those unselfish people, past and present, who have contributed to ensure the Queensland Eisteddfod's longevity."

"The movement has survived many obstacles and has embraced the march of modern technology to remain pertinent to today's society," Mr Hogg said.

President of the Ipswich organising committee Jeremy Lloyd said the start of the Eisteddfod movement in Gympie 125 years ago enabled the formidable choirs in mining communities throughout Queensland to meet and compete as they had done in Wales.

"Since then, the movement has flourished and it is fitting that Ipswich, with its proud mining and Welsh heritage, is host to the Queensland Eisteddfod on this momentous occasion," Mr Hogg said.

Mr Lloyd was referring to the two choirs in this city - the Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Choir and the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale.

Both choirs, over the years, have won numerous trophies during the Easter competition.

Similarly, each has produced excellent singers who have gone on to secure very successful careers nationally and internationally.

What a remarkable achievement these two choirs have made to the arts in this city.

The Queensland Eisteddfod movement provides a means of showcasing some of the best amateur talent Queensland has to offer. And like our own choirs, a number of past competitors are now tenured with professional opera companies throughout Australia and abroad.

The Eisteddfod Council of Queensland, through the annual Queensland Eisteddfod, provides important and valuable performance opportunities for aspiring and established artists across a range of disciplines including choral, vocal, speech and instrumental.

It has exhibited a loyal following over many years of competition. At least 10 adult and junior choirs (comprising in excess of 500 individuals) compete each year.

There will be more than 500 entries this year, so this eisteddfod should see a great platform of talent in the 18 sessions.

A season ticket costs $30 each and they can be purchased at the door.

For more information about this magnificent event, contact (07) 3281 0032.