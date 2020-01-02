Menu
A copy of Kim Kardashian’s iconic designer dress has come under fire for resembling 'cockroach’s stomach'.
Offbeat

'This dress is a travesty. Reminds me of a cockroach belly'

by Lydia Hawken
2nd Jan 2020 6:37 PM

A wedding guest who wore a version of Kim Kardashian West's Met Gala bandage dress has been slammed for failing to nail the iconic look.

The stunning form-fitting Thierry Mugler crystal-covered gown made headlines worldwide after the A-lister debuted it on the red carpet in 2019.

A photo taken by the woman before she stepped out wearing the dress was recently shared by an anonymous user to a wedding shaming Facebook group.

While commenters remarked the woman certainly had the figure to pull off the skin-tight look, a few were horrified by the dress itself, with one even likening the crisscross design to a "cockroach's belly".

Kim Kardashian West’s stunning gown was created for her by the celebrated French designer Thierry Mugler. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
One said they "didn't like what it's doing to her boobs" before adding: "But otherwise, she's got curves for days and I'm jealous."

Another added: "The colour reminds me of a Bandaid."

Describing the outfit as "cheap", a third wrote: "This looks like the Wish version of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress."

Meanwhile, another simply wrote: "This dress is a travesty. Reminds me of a cockroach belly."

The form-fitting dress worn by the wedding guest came under fire for looking like a cheap knock-off of the designer gown. Picture/Facebook/That's It I'm wedding shaming
It's not the first time a wedding outfit daring to defy convention has been slammed online.

Recently, a bride sparked furious backlash after a photo of her lacy two-piece ensemble was shared to Reddit.

A snap of her and the bridal party was anonymously shared to the forum along with a question asking users: "Granny pants or diapers?"

The woman's bridal attire appears to be comprised of a lace crop top, complete with cap sleeves, paired with sheer lace trousers and a pair of white shorts underneath.

This bride was slammed for wearing an ensemble that included a pair of white shorts worn beneath lace trousers. Picture: Reddit
It seems many on the online forum were far from impressed - with more than a few saying the shorts looked like "granny knickers".

"I can see what she was going for but the execution is just horrible," said one user.

Another added: "Looks like she forgot to put her underskirt on. Yikes. Why would one want to parade around half naked in from of their entire family and INLs?

"That's unfortunate," said a third. "She looks great aside from those … shorts? Looking exactly like an adult diaper."

Another also commented the shorts failed, saying: "Oh my lord! That's horrible! "Totally looks like a pull-up diaper."

One commenter said the dress unfortunately reminded them of a cockroach belly. Picture/Facebook/That's it I'm wedding shaming
