CAMPAIGN TRAIL: 'We'd vote for Pauline again'

KNOCK KNOCK: Traditional labor Voters told Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Malcolm Roberts the party could rely on their support. Helen Spelitis

FIXING the cost of living is what will lure Labor voters into the One Nation camp.

That's what Malcolm Roberts was told when he went door knocking on Pauline Hanson's old street.

For four days, the controversially expelled senator-turned Ipswich candidate in the State Election has been hitting the streets of Ipswich to meet with voters and spread the party message.

On Doyle St in Silkstone, where Pauline Hanson used to live, Mr Roberts was well received by the majority of residents who answered the door yesterday.

There were also a few corflutes bearing sitting member Jennifer Howard's face and one resident refused to open the door for Mr Roberts asking only; 'are you with Pauline Hanson? Then Nah mate', before shutting the window.

Those who expressed their support for Ms Hanson were over the age of 50.

All identified as Labor voters, although they all voted for Ms Hanson at the Federal Election during her early political career and expressed their continuing support.

They all said they would vote for her again.

Resident Janice Tupper said she wished Ms Hanson had managed to climb the political ladder long ago because then "Australia would be a different place today".

When asked about the local issues, Ms Tupper cited the cost of living.

"Everything is an issue really. Anyone who gets in can't do any worse than (the government) is doing now," she said.

Ms Tupper, a Labor voter, said she would be voting for One Nation at the November 25 poll.

While visiting people in their homes, Mr Roberts was more than happy to discuss the favoured topic of conversation; Pauline Hanson.

Mr Roberts took the opportunity to explain that, as Queensland Senators, both he and Pauline Hanson "held the ministers to account".

He said that a vote for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party was a vote for the party that listened, whose members weren't afraid to say what everyone else was thinking, but too afraid to utter out loud.

Immigration, assimilation, political correctness and the rising cost of utilities were hot topics with other voters.

Pensioner William Webb said older voters had grown tired and although he always voted Labor, he would be inclined to vote One Nation this time around.

"I've voted Labor all my life, although I'm not sure why," Mr Webb said.

"My father voted Labor, so I did.

"I've known Pauline since she was nobody and she's done extremely well..."

Mr Webb views Ms Hanson as the politician who "speaks the piece".

"There's no point skirting around things and not getting to the point," he said.

Mr Roberts isn't the only one who has been out door knocking.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard has been hitting the pavement in Raceview and Deebing Heights.

She wasn't surprised to hear Mr Roberts was well received in Ms Hanson's old street saying the 'One Nation factor' had gained plenty of media attention with positive polling.

"I'm not letting it affect what I do," Ms Howard said.

"I've always worked hard in this community and I'm proud of what I have achieved."

She cited the $24 million secured for critical school infrastructure funding, the $1.5 million for Stage One of the Ipswich Cycle Park and $13 million for the Ipswich Turf Club.

"I'm doing everything I can to stand up for the community I love," Ms Howard said.

"Ipswich deserves better than Canberra's cast offs."