HOW IS THAT: Warehouse players enthusiastically appeal for the key wicket of Ipswich Pioneer Mitchell Weatherhead in 2018.
Sport

Webb Shield washout

Tom Bushnell
21st Jan 2020 4:44 PM
CRICKET: The second contest in the annual three-match Webb Shield between the Ipswich Pioneers and the best of the Warehouse competition was called off due to wet weather on Sunday.

The downpours which occurred earlier in the weekend wet the pitch and there was simply no chance of taking the field. The fixture will be held later in the season. Ipswich leads 1-0 after convincingly disposing of Warehouse in the series opener.

Ipswich captain Matt Guest said both representative outfits were eagerly anticipating the clash and were disappointed that play did not go ahead. He said Ipswich had a prime opportunity to secure the trophy for a second successive season and his teammates were determined to complete a whitewash.

“Most of our players were looking forward to it, especially given we had a chance to win back-to-back,” he said.

“The rain, though much-needed, was unfortunate (for cricket).

“They’ll reschedule the game. Hopefully we can play soon.”

