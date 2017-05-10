Dark clouds looming over Ipswich but where is the rain?

THE Bureau of Meteorology rain radar shows a large cloud coming quickly towards Ipswich.

The large rain band heading towards Ipswich shouldn't offer too much of a dousing for the region, but more rainfall may be on the way this weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said although the rain looked pretty impressive on the radar, today Ipswich should only see a millimeter or two.

"There is a patchy cloud band extending down to the south-east corner of the state but so far they haven't seen too much rainfall, about 1mm," he said.

"It looks more impressive on the radar but Ipswich won't get much rainfall for the rest of the day."

"But the chances of showers will increase on the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday morning."

Mr Campbell said temperatures this week were right around the May average.

"The average for Ipswich is a 10-degree low at this time of year so it's hovering around that point all week," he said.

"The forecast for the weekend will be refined in the coming days but showers on the weekend do look likely."