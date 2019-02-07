Weatherby spurns offers to stay into a third season

SOPHIE Weatherby had multiple offers from opposition NPLW clubs in the off-season, but the Western Pride skipper spurned those advances to stay with the Ipswich club for a third season.

"I had a few offers from other clubs, but I chose to stick with Pride," she said. "I don't like changing. I like being loyal.

"This will be my third year, and I'm excited to be staying."

Pride saw significant improvements on the pitch last season, moving from one win in 2017 to six in 2018.

But Belinda Kitching's side were not a perfect picture of harmony according to the skipper, with "personalities outside of training clashing" leading to a particularly rough middle period of the year.

Keeping "a core group of about six or seven", Pride have added some fresh faces in the off-season and Weatherby feels the vibe around the team is much more positive ahead of their upcoming campaign.

"I reckon it's a lot better this season . . . the girls have meshed really well, there's no personality clashes," she said. "It's a lot more positive this year."

Continuing Pride's philosophy of promoting from within, the senior NPLW team will feature a number of players from last season's youth sides.

"We have quite a young team this year . . . a lot of girls from the 17s last year have stepped up," Weatherby said.

"All of them have worked hard and earned their spot on the team. Everyone is turning up to training and we're getting good numbers, and the intensity is there.

"The spots have been earned this year. It's not just players coming in because we need to fill the team."

Pride have been flawless in pre-season to this point, winning all three of their trial matches.

But their biggest test awaits on Saturday, when they travel to face fellow NPLW outfit Capalaba.

Capalaba took competition heavyweights Souths United all the way in a 2-1 loss at the weekend.

"It's a good positive start but we're trying not to get too complacent," Weatherby said. "We still have a lot of learning to do.

"(Capalaba) took on Souths and some of the girls went to watch. They seemed to be pretty much on-par."

Souths are Pride's opening round match-up on February 17, meaning Capalaba will pose the perfect litmus test for the new Ipswich outfit.

"It will be good for us to have that tougher match, especially with Souths and Lions in round one and two," Weatherby said.

"It will be good for the young ones to experience."

Weatherby is looking forward to pushing into the striker role more often this season.

She said new recruit Danielle White will be one to watch as an attacking midfielder rotating with Weatherby in the number nine role.

But it might be the Pride defence which opens some eyes.

"With Victoria (Merrick) and Sasha Beaumont, we have a very strong defence this year I reckon," Weatherby said.

"We have a really exciting team this year."