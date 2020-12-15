TIDAL SURGES: Two down, biggest threat to come

UPDATE:

A SECOND tidal surge inundated several streets in coastal hamlets along the Straits on Monday night.

Debris is strewn across streets at Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan.

Debris left over from the surge on Monday night at Maaroom. Stuart Fast

The biggest tides yet are expected on Tuesday morning.

At Boonooroo, which turned into an island for several hours on Monday morning as water lapped front doors, the tide is expected to peak at 10.15am Tuesday.

It comes after water rushed into yards in homes along the coastline between Maryborough and Tin Can Bay at high tide on Monday.

Streets at Tuan were inundated on Monday morning. Leisa Wise-Crane

EARLIER:

A COMBINATION of strong winds, rain and king tides caused a tidal surge in some parts of the Fraser Coast on Monday.

With the tide reaching 4.02m on Monday morning, another large tide is expected on Tuesday.

The tide is expected to reach 4.04m at Urangan at 9.03am.

Tidal surge along streets of Boonooroo : Tidal surge along streets of Boonooroo.

It comes as further storms and rain were predicted to hit the coast as Queensland continues to experience the effects of a low pressure system.

(Bottom) Ron Paskins from Kawungan took this picture of the storm rolling in at Craignish on Monday. (Top left) Streets at Tuan were inundated n Monday morning. Photo: Leisa Wise-Crane (Top right) Debris left over the roads at Maaroom after the high tide surge on Monday night. Photo: Stuart Fast

A flood watch is current from Hervey Bay all the way to the New South Wales border today - "with continued river rises expected today".

It's expect to move ashore early this afternoon before weakening into Tuesday.

Effects of the tidal surge were felt by residents at Boonooroo, while at Maaroom Caravan Park, the exercise area was inundated with water.

Debbie Balfour, owner of the caravan park, said she expected the same would happen on Tuesday with the king tide.

She said there had been steady rain in Maaroom, which was welcome after several dry months.

At Poona Palms Caravan Park, employee Teagan Wallace said steady rain had continued throughout the day.

"It's just kind of little showers at the moment," she said.

"Today hasn't been heavy at all."

Malcolm Keen from Toogoom's Serenity Caravan Park said there had been localised flooding on roads heading out to Toogoom and near Goodies on the Beach.

But he said the rain was very welcome to get the area green ahead of Christmas.

Mr Keen said the rain had been patchy, with a lull for a couple of hours and then steady falls again.

In the past 24 hours, 31mm of rain has fallen in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

At Booral Rd, 53mm has fallen.

At Ghost Hill, 46mm of rain has been recorded.

At Black Swamp Creek, 46mm of rain has been recorded.

Takura Reserve has recorded 26mm of rain.

In Portside, 26mm of rain has been recorded.

In Torbanlea, 27mm was recorded.

At Bidwill, 37mm was recorded.

at Owanyilla, 41mm was recorded.

Tiaro recorded 23mm of rain.

At Mungar, 33mm of rain was recorded.

At Teddington Weir, 35mm of rain was recorded.