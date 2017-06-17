22°
WEATHER: What's in store for Ipswich Cup punters

Emma Clarke
17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

THE weather gods have spoken and Ipswich Cup race-goers can leave their umbrellas at home today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks is predicting seasonally warm conditions with only a very slight chance of a late afternoon shower.

Those having a champagne breakfast will be met with a 10 degree morning while temperatures will peak at 22 during the day.

"It's not too hot or too cold, it should be quiet mild during the day. There is a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon but I don't think it's worth carrying an umbrella around," Mr Banks said.

"The lack of sunlight means you can be outside for quite a while without worrying too much about being burnt.

"I think conditions will be quite nice to be out and about and quite pleasant and not getting too cold evening the mind, really quite mild for June.

 

"I think the turf conditions will be pretty good as well."

Mr Banks said the weather situation had a broad area of high pressure over southern Australian and it was bringing mainly south to south-easterly winds along the Queensland coast.

"It is feeding a little bit of moisture in so it's not particularly dry at the moment. At the same time we've got quite a lot of high cloud coming in from the west and those things combined, the moisture and also the cloud cover mean things are fairly warm over night," he said.

 

"There are no really cold nigts over the weekend. We're looking at minimum 13 degrees on Saturday morning and 10 degrees for Sunday morning which is quite warm for Ipswich for this time of year.

"The maximum will also be slightly above average so in the low 20s, 22 on Saturday, 23 on Sunday. There is a chance of a shower on Saturday with an upper trough moving across and a little bit of instability so there is the chance of a shower but we probably won't see too much."

He said similar conditions would continue on Sunday.

"Come Sunday we should see relatively fine conditions and a light east to south easterly wind flow so it should be relatively pleasant on Sunday and certainly less chance of a shower on Sunday," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bom ipswich cup ipswich weather

