WEATHER: What's forecast for Ipswich Festival events

FAMILIES heading to the Ipswich Festival events on Saturday night should take an umbrella and rain coast just in case.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a medium chance of showers, most likely in the evening on Saturday.

Fortunately for the community and those who have spent countless hours planning the festivities, forecasters expect any isolated showers to bring no more than 2mm.

Temperatures will peak at a comfortable 30C in the warmest part of the day, dropping down to 17C overnight.

Saturday's festival events will kick off at 3pm with Creative Kids in d'Arcy Doyle Place, followed by the Parade of Light and Heritage Bank Street Party from 7pm and car show Honk from 8pm to 9pm.

Dusty's Bar & BBQ will also come alive from 8pm.

Dust off those 50's swing skirts and letterman cardigans and celebrate at Dusty's dazzling rockabilly themed evening.

There are prizes for best-dressed costume, live music, and American style BBQ food.

Dine in-house or book the best alfresco seats in town to watch the Festival Parade of Light pass by at 7pm.

The sun will come out in time for Sunday's events, with clouds clearing to make tops of 30C and 18C overnight.

On Sunday the community can head off to the Ipswich Art Awards in the St Paul's Church hall from 10am or check out the Unmasked display beside the church.