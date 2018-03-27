WEATHER: What to expect on Easter break in Ipswich

WEAR some gum boots to the Easter egg hunts this weekend because cyclonic conditions in the north of the state could push showers as far down as Ipswich.

Wet and cloudy conditions kicked in on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to persist right through the Easter break. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora over the top end of the country and Cyclone Iris in the Coral Sea are expected to bring a monsoonal weather system into north Queensland over the next 10 days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Ipswich holiday makers did not need to prepare for conditions anything like those further north but some rain could come as a result.

"We are not expecting anything too significant over the weekend," he said.

"Conditions could fluctuate later in the week as an end result of the tropical low. There might be some odd showers here and there but really nothing to spoil the weekend."

Temperatures will peak at 30C in Ipswich on Wednesday before heating up to 31 on Good Friday and dropping off slightly to 29C on Easter Sunday.

At the camping and holidaying hot spots, temperatures will struggle to break 30C at Somerset Dam all weekend and showers and expected to stick about at least until Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Moogerah, peaking at 30C and 31C on Saturday with only patchy cloud.