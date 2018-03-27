Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

WEATHER: What to expect on Easter break in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
27th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

WEAR some gum boots to the Easter egg hunts this weekend because cyclonic conditions in the north of the state could push showers as far down as Ipswich.

Wet and cloudy conditions kicked in on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to persist right through the Easter break. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora over the top end of the country and Cyclone Iris in the Coral Sea are expected to bring a monsoonal weather system into north Queensland over the next 10 days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Ipswich holiday makers did not need to prepare for conditions anything like those further north but some rain could come as a result.

"We are not expecting anything too significant over the weekend," he said.

INTERACTIVE: One year on, Cyclone Debbie revisited

"Conditions could fluctuate later in the week as an end result of the tropical low. There might be some odd showers here and there but really nothing to spoil the weekend."

Temperatures will peak at 30C in Ipswich on Wednesday before heating up to 31 on Good Friday and dropping off slightly to 29C on Easter Sunday.

At the camping and holidaying hot spots, temperatures will struggle to break 30C at Somerset Dam all weekend and showers and expected to stick about at least until Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Moogerah, peaking at 30C and 31C on Saturday with only patchy cloud.

Related Items

bom easter break easter ipswich ipswich weather tropical cyclone
Ipswich Queensland Times
CCC charges Brassall woman over council donations

CCC charges Brassall woman over council donations

Crime Crime and Corruption Commission charges 47-year-old with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of donations record

  • 27th Mar 2018 3:11 PM
Hundreds of jobs available if 'super' truck stop approved

Hundreds of jobs available if 'super' truck stop approved

News Truck stop, restaurant, motel planned for massive highway build

TRIBUTE: Emotional words on council worker's sudden death

TRIBUTE: Emotional words on council worker's sudden death

News "He was incredibly well liked and will be greatly missed"

  • 27th Mar 2018 1:20 PM
SOUL FOOD: Sneaky thief caught out by x-ray

SOUL FOOD: Sneaky thief caught out by x-ray

News Snake catcher called in after slipper owner suspects something afoot

Local Partners