WEATHER: What Ipswich has in store this weekend

GET OUTSIDE: Although the mornings will be chilly, days are forecast to reach a 'perfect' 24 degrees this weekend.

WEATHER in Ipswich is shaping up to be perfect this weekend with sunny days forecast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said Saturday and Sunday would be extremely pleasant in most of the south-east although the mornings would be slightly cooler than average in Ipswich.

"The cooler mornings are due to a bit of dry air moving through the south-east,” she said.

"A high pressure system at the moment is bringing light winds and clear skies and that combined with the dry air allows the heat to escape into the atmosphere very easily.

"Those factors also contribute to heating of low areas of atmosphere during the day, hence the slightly warmer days.”

On June 7 temperatures plummeted to 1.1 degrees on the coldest morning experienced in Ipswich.

Less than a fortnight later changing conditions meant minimum temperatures rose to a warmer 14.7 degrees.

Ms Yuasa explained why Ipswich's winter lows had varied so much this month.

"It's always a matter of where the air mass has come from and towards the start of the month a cold air mass came up from Antarctica and it helps to dry out the air. That's where the 1.1 degree days would have come from,” she said.

"Then we saw a change of air mass from about June 10 where we saw minimum temperatures getting to the 12-14 degree mark.

"That was due to more moisture and cloud in the region.”

The average June minimum is about 8 degrees for Ipswich with average maximum temperatures sitting at 21.5 degrees.

Minimum temperatures in Ipswich will remain in the single digits for the next week.

The weekend is set to start with cool mornings of 6 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday before the weather warms up during the day with a pleasant 24 degree maximum temperature forecast.

It will get even colder in Boonah with lows of just 4 degrees this weekend.

In good news for those with plans this weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts there won't be a drop of rain.

The weather forecast is sunny with light winds on Saturday and Sunday.

The mornings will remain chilly next week with minimums between 6 to 8 degrees forecast for the first half of the week.

Wednesday was the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, which means the days will get gradually warmer, sunnier and longer for the rest of the season.

Days will steadily become longer but morning light will still be after 6.30am for the next month until it rises before 6.30am after Saturday, July 29.

Forecasters say the dark mornings generally coincide with fresh temperatures.