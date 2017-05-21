WEATHER: What to expect in Ipswich this week

Early morning drivers should take care on the roads with fog forecast tomorrow.

IPSWICH can expect to see another morning of heavy fog tomorrow with rain also possible at the start of the week.

Sunny with slight chances of rain the weather message for the rest of the week as Ipswich heads into a period of stable weather after a month of anything but.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast only be the slightest chance of an isolated shower on some days with light winds prevailing through the week.

Ipswich is in for classic autumn weather with only slight chances of very little rainfall predicted after a wet weekend.

It will be 25 degrees again Monday for the start of the working week on what is expected to be a partly cloudy day, a pattern that will be followed Tuesday.

Wednesday will be sunny and slightly warmed with a maximum of 27 degrees as will Thursday although the overnight low will drop to 10 degrees.

Friday and Saturday are then expected to be partly cloudy with minimum temperatures of 11 degrees, with possible showers on Saturday.

Ipswich forecast: